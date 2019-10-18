× New renderings released for proposed hotel across from convention center

DENVER — New renderings have been released for a proposed hotel that would be one of the largest downtown.

Denver-based Focus Property Group hopes to break ground on a 28-story Marriott hotel at 727 14th St. in early 2020, according to a statement from architecture firm Stantec, which is designing the project.

Focus, led by CEO Bahman Shafa, expects to finish construction in 2022. The site is currently a parking lot across from the Colorado Convention Center.

BusinessDen first reported on the project in March. The latest plans call for 525 rooms. That would make the hotel the fourth-largest by room count in downtown Denver, according to Denver Business Journal research.

A three-story transparent glass base would include the hotel’s dining, meeting and event space as well as the hotel’s amenities, according to Stantec. The top floor would include a rooftop bar, outdoor terrace and event space.

