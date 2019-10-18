Negotiations to resume as Park County teachers strike drags on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPLAY, Colo. -- Negotiations are expected to resume on Friday afternoon as a teachers strike Park County RE-2 School District reached its fifth day.

The strike is impacting an estimated 500 students and school has been canceled every day this week.

A public board meeting was held Thursday night and had to be moved to larger room than usual.

Talks picked up a few days ago, but there has been no progress to end the strike.

Teachers have been on picket lines all week with signs. Some students joined in as teachers seek about a $6,000-a-year raise.

The district had offered a $2,000 raise. The board of education previously said it doesn't think the district can afford more than that.

Thursday's meeting focused on teacher retention. Employees and students say there has been a big problem with teacher turnover.

It's unclear how close the sides are to resolving the issue.

Negotiations are expected to resume at 3 p.m. Friday. A federal mediator has been brought in to work with the district and the teachers union.