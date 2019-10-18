× Ice Castles returning to Dillon this winter

DILLON, Colo. — The popular Ice Castles attraction is returning to Dillon in December for the third year.

According to a news release from Ice Castles, LLC, a Utah-based company, a deal was signed with the town of Dillon Thursday allowing the attraction to return to Dillon Town Park in 2019.

Thousands of people visited Ice Castles Dillon location last winter, according to the release, which was beneficial for area businesses as well as the Ice Castles.

“The Town of Dillon and its business community have been great partners, and we look forward to another successful season,” said Ryan Davis, Ice Castles CEO, in the release. “We’re excited to see what Mother Nature helps us create this year in Summit County.”

Ice Castles, which is built by hand, includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, thrones and archways with LED lights and music.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Ice Castles to the Town of Dillon,” said Kerstin Anderson, the town’s marketing director, in the release. “It is a magical experience for residents and visitors alike.”

The attraction is expected to open in late December.