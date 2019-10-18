Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humana Rock 'n' Roll Denver races roll into town this weekend and a special guest will be running along side all the Denver participants. Katherine Switzer the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon will be running she is also a brand ambassador for Humana the sponsor for the race. They joined us on Colorado's Best today along with Jeri Cunningham from Humana.

A health and fitness expo will take place at the National Western Complex this Friday and Saturday. The 5k, 10k and Half Marathon will take place Saturday and Sunday. All races begin and end at the Civic Center Park. For more information go to RunRocknRoll.com.