Food Truck Friday with the Burger Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, Channel 2's Daybreak and Fox31 News feature a new food truck that's roaming the streets of Denver. Today, we have the Burger Bus. The Burger Bus was the brainchild of Michael and Cheryl Gardner in the Santa Barbara, CA area which was transformed into a fun, exciting and crazy concept.

It has since moved to Denver where the new owners Jacob and Jill Ibarra, along with Operations Manager Alicia Gonzalez have been handed the baton to continue the ever growing legacy.

The Burger Bus use a special blend of locally sourced beef that is unique, innovative and delicious for all dinning needs.

We would like to thank Truckster, for helping us find our unique food trucks each week.