Elk Fire in Larimer County 100% contained

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Elk Fire burning near Red Feather Lakes is 100% contained, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

David Moore, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said crews will continue to staff the fire over the weekend.

The fire started as a prescribed burn. However, it grew out of control on Wednesday.

The wildfire burned at least 150 acres more than what was intended as part of the prescribed burn.

A number of both voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders were in place for the Glacier View subdivision. They have since been lifted.

One shed was damaged in the fire.

At one point, at least 120 firefighters were assigned to the fire.

The prescribed burn was part of the Elkhorn Creek Forest Health Initiative. Controlled burns have happened in the area before. It was scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Friday.