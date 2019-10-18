Easy Weeknight Meals that are also Healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our nutrition coach Suzanne Farrell is helping us out today with some quick and easy weeknight dinner ideas that are not only delicious, but nutritious as well.

According to Farrell, weeknight meal planning is always a work in progress, and whatever the season coming up with dinner ides and heading to the grocery store can be a love hate relationship. Her tip, simply take a few extra minutes each week to plan for weeknight dinners and you don't have to plan for the whole week, simply just 3-4 dinners per week.

Some ideas can include:

A Soup Night

Skillet Pasta Night

Sheet Pan Night

Check out Suzanne's website for those easy weeknight recipes.