A new global driving study by Liberty Mutual Insurance has revealed the most distracted drivers on the road. The lead driving safety expert at Liberty Mutual, Mike Sample joined us on the show. Go to LibertyMutual.com/Safedriving for more information.AlertMe
Distracted Driving
