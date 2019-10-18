× Developer submits plans to build In-N-Out Burger in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A developer has submitted plans to build an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Fort Collins. It is the first In-N-Out location planned for northern Colorado.

Fort Collins city documents show the Southern California-based burger chain hopes to build the restaurant at 1700 S. College Ave.

Plans were submitted by Galloway and Company, Inc., a developer based in Greenwood Village.

Plans call for demolishing an existing building on the site to make way for the restaurant, which would include a drive-thru.

According to the documents, the proposal includes 54 parking spaces. Drivers could access the business from both South College Avenue and Parker Street.

The city must review and approve designs before development can move forward.

The Fort Collins In-N-Out is the third planned in Colorado.

While it is unknown when the Fort Collins location would open, In-N-Out is set to open a distribution center and restaurant in Colorado Springs in late 2020.

In-N-Out also hopes to open near Park Meadows in late 2020 — the only location currently planned for the Denver area.

In 2017, the chain announced it would expand to Colorado. It was reported the distribution center could serve up to 50 restaurants within 350 miles of Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out is based in Irvine, California. It currently has restaurants in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.