Death investigation underway at Douglas County apartment; suspect in custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at an apartment complex near the RTD light rail Lincoln Station.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter that its deputies responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Park Meadows Drive north of Lincoln Avenue.

The situation has since turned into a death investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not yet publicly identified the deceased person.

One person is in custody. Authorities have not released the person’s name.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.