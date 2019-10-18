CPW investigating reports cub that was relocated has returned to Castle Pines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE PINES, Colo. -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating following reports a cub relocated out of Castle Pines has returned to the area.

On Thursday, a Castle Pines family spotted an orphaned cub in their neighborhood. The sighting occurred four weeks after CPW officers relocated two cubs out of Castle Pines to a more remote area of Douglas County about 20 miles away.

“At first, I just thought it was a really big dog, but I took a second look and saw it was a bear,” resident Melissa Henderson said.

CPW spokesperson Jason Clay tells FOX31 Problem Solvers the agency has received reports that one of the orphaned cubs returned to Castle Pines Village.

“It makes me feel nervous for him because people were saying if he gets too comfortable with humans, that’s not good for his outcome,” Henderson said.

CPW ultimately hopes the cub will head out of the neighborhood on its own. So far, they say the bear has done nothing wrong by roaming around an appropriate bear habitat that happens to be the Castle Pines community.

Clay says a local wildlife officer is closely monitoring the cub for changes in behavior. He says they may consider hazing the cub to instill more fear of humans if the opportunity arises.

CPW asks residents to call and report any bear sightings in their neighborhood.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.