Aurora Police Department names interim chief in anticipation of current chief’s retirement

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora Police Department announced Friday it has named an interim police chief after current Chief Nick Metz announced his retirement Sept. 27.

Deputy Police Chief Paul O’Keefe will serve as the interim chief, effective when Metz leaves the position at the end of 2019, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

O’Keefe started with the department as a volunteer reserve officer in 1989, before moving to the Brighton Police Department. He returned full-time to the Aurora Police Department in 1995.

“He has held assignments in the Training Academy; served 10 years on the SWAT Team; and served as the Commanding Officer of the Investigative Support Section, overseeing the Gang Intervention Unit, Intelligence Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team,” according to the release.

He has also overseen homicide and officer-involved shooting investigations, and oversaw the investigation of the Century 16 theater mass shooting. In 2015, he was appointed deputy chief by Metz.

The city of Aurora will conduct a national search for the new police chief.

