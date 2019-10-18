× 2 employees sickened by carbon monoxide inside Commerce City restaurant

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Several businesses in Commerce City were forced to evacuate on Friday after a carbon monoxide scare sent two people to the hospital.

The scare happened inside Chihua’s Menuderia Y Taqueria Mexican Restaurant along East 72nd Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

“They [employees] got a little scared. They were just dizzy. So the ambulance had to take them to make sure they were okay. We just got a call from the waitress… The one that passed out. She said she was ‘fine’. She’s good. She just blacked out for a little bit. A few seconds,” said Brenda Gallegos, the restaurant’s co-owner.

Gallegos said customers came to the rescue by alerting authorities.

“They were the ones that were actually eating called 911,” she said. “Because we weren’t here. We were on our way over here”.

The Mexican eatery has been in operation for about six months. One of its owners said they did not have a carbon monoxide detector in place.

In Colorado, carbon monoxide detectors are only required in residential homes — but aren’t mandatory in most businesses.

“We don’t normally respond to carbon monoxide issues in businesses,” said Kevin Vincent, South Adams Fire Chief.

Fortunately, both parties affected are doing well now.

Neighboring businesses had to close as investigators tried to determine where the leak came from.

Carbon Monoxide is a tasteless and odorless gas.