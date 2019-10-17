Young leukemia patient gets surprised with tickets to the Broncos game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Denver Broncos game Thursday night is going to be an exciting game for one young leukemia patient.

Bryce Ashbaugh is a patient at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. A few weeks ago, when the 19-year-old was at the hospital, he got a surprise visit from Broncos players Justin Simmons, Corey Nelson and Noah Fant.

It was all part of the Fight Like a Bronco Cancer Awareness campaign.

“Obviously, you going through leukemia has been absolutely huge, and so we want you to know that through this fight, you are not alone,” said Justin Simmons.

He gave Bryce a personalized jersey, and some very special tickets, and sideline passes to the game against the Chiefs.

That means a lot to Bryce. “It just helped the spirits a lot,” he said.

Bryce is from Kansas, but is a lifelong Broncos fan, and his battle against leukemia has been a tough.

He was just diagnosed in May, one week after his high school graduation. “My leukemia was very, very aggressive,” he said.

Since then, he left Kansas and came to the University of Colorado Hospital for chemo, radiation, and a dual cord blood transplant.

“We’re just still looking for a healthy recovery,” Bryce said.

He and his family were all smiles as they talked with the players, and took pictures.

Bryce just found out he is in remission, and the Broncos visit was icing on the cake.

It also meant a lot to the players. “It’s humbling. It’s life changing,” Simmons said.