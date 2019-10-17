Thornton dealership donates car to Strasburg carjacking victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. – A gift is helping the victim of a brazen carjacking get his life back to normal.

Brent Wood from Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th said he and his dealership felt compelled to do something when they heard about the carjacking.

"The Larry H. Miller dealerships, that's what we do, what we're about: helping out in the community," Wood said. "We really believe in giving back to the community and giving back until there is too much good in the world.”

“Nick,” who did not want us to use his name or show his face because he is still concerned for his safety, was held at gunpoint in Strasburg two weeks ago. The gunman took his wallet, his phone, laptop and car. The suspect then led Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing in Denver on Interstate 70 at Washington Street.

After a brief standoff with police, the suspect shot and killed himself inside Nick’s car.

“It’s too much for two weeks of my life. It was literally a gun to my face and his hand was shaking. I didn’t have a phone or laptop. I am in sales and I need my car. I cover all of Colorado from Fort Collins to Pueblo and Grand Junction," Nick said.

Repairing the car that was stolen was going to cost more than the car was worth, and Nick had minimal insurance. So the FOX31 Problem Solvers connected him with Wood, who presented him with a 2013 Dodge Dart.

"We’re going to turn a really bad situation into a good situation for you. I know how traumatic that was for you," Wood said to Nick.

Nick was shocked by the generous gift and said it will go a long way toward getting him back to normal life and forgetting about everything that happened two weeks ago.

Nick said he'll also remember there are good people in the world willing to help a stranger in need.