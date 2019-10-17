Study: Majority of Colorado voters support Trump impeachment inquiry

Posted 5:22 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, October 17, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida today before returning to Washington later this evening. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DENVER — A new study from Keating-OnSight-Martin suggests the majority of Colorado voters support the impeachment inquiry into the allegations of misconduct by President Donald Trump.

According to a news release from Keating Research, OnSight Public Affairs and Martin Campaigns, the support is largely partisan, with 9 out of 10 Democrats supporting the impeachment inquiry and 9 of 10 Republicans opposing it.

As a whole, Coloradans are 54% in support of the impeachment inquiry and 43% opposed, while 48% of respondents said Trump should be impeached or removed from office, and 44% said he should not.

Click here to read the Colorado Statewide Voter Poll results Oct 10-14, 2019.

Click here to read the Oct. 17, 2019 Polling Memo from Keating – Onsight – Martin.

Click here to read the Oct 10-14, 2019 Colorado Statewide Voter Poll sample questions.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.