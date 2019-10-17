× Study: Majority of Colorado voters support Trump impeachment inquiry

DENVER — A new study from Keating-OnSight-Martin suggests the majority of Colorado voters support the impeachment inquiry into the allegations of misconduct by President Donald Trump.

According to a news release from Keating Research, OnSight Public Affairs and Martin Campaigns, the support is largely partisan, with 9 out of 10 Democrats supporting the impeachment inquiry and 9 of 10 Republicans opposing it.

As a whole, Coloradans are 54% in support of the impeachment inquiry and 43% opposed, while 48% of respondents said Trump should be impeached or removed from office, and 44% said he should not.

Click here to read the Colorado Statewide Voter Poll results Oct 10-14, 2019.

Click here to read the Oct. 17, 2019 Polling Memo from Keating – Onsight – Martin.

Click here to read the Oct 10-14, 2019 Colorado Statewide Voter Poll sample questions.