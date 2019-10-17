Cooler temperatures arrive Friday along with chances for rain and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday's high temperature of 81 degrees may be Denver's last occurrence of the 80s for the rest of 2019 as a fall-like change arrives overnight.

For the Broncos game, clouds increase overhead as temperatures will be near 70 for the kickoff but down to the mid-50s for the final. Wind may be an issue at times.

That wind is blowing in cooler temperatures with some rain and snow for the next several days.

Overnight, temperatures cool into the 40s for most of the metro area as clouds increase. The mountains may see a pocket or two of rain and snow.

Friday, more substantial snowfall develops in the mountains and slides toward the Front Range, but about all that will materialize are some midday thunderstorms. The most likely areas for those thundershowers will be south of Denver near Castle Rock, Monument and Colorado Springs.

Those storms will move over the Plains while the entire system weakens and the skies clear statewide by late Friday.

Some areas of rain and snow/thundershowers for Friday. Timing: pic.twitter.com/ybI1jYQv9P — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 17, 2019

So, there is some moisture, but the most significant impact will be on the temperatures.

Denver will drop more than 15 degrees with highs in the mid-60s Friday. Similar temperatures will be felt across the northern Front Range.

The mountains will measure highs in the 40s and 50s, with 60s in the warmer valleys.

This is wave one of a two-part change.

Saturday remains quiet until late in the day when that second wave moves through the state.

Snow will be heavy at times in the mountains on Sunday, with a rain/snow mix possible on the Front Range. Temperatures will only hit the 30s in the high country, with highs in the 50s for the Front Range.

Next week and the rest of October will remain drier but cooler than average for the most part.

