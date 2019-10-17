Pumpkin Nights

Posted 2:05 pm, October 17, 2019, by

Dazzling light displays aren't just for December! There's an interactive Halloween experience and festival... That includes dazzling... Multi-sensory displays... Along with seven pumpkin lands... With thousands of artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.

Pumpkin Nights is open now through November third except on Halloween from 5:30 to 10:30 p-m... at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and for a select time frame. Kids three and under are free. For more information... visit PumpkinNights.com.
you can also join the Pumpkin Nights patch on instagram and facebook.

