DENVER -- Plans to develop Empower Field at Mile High's south parking lots continue to move forward with both developers and the city working to define what the area will look like and how it will function.

The project is focused on 50+ acres south of the stadium. The goal is to re-develop the parking lots into a mix of apartments, restaurants, retail spaces and parks. Affordable housing will be a priority in the development.

Plans to develop the area have been underway for two years. Recently, Denver City Council approved of the master plan. The city is now analyzing land use, infrastructure, zoning and building design while the group overseeing the project, Metropolitan Football Stadium District, said it's waiting for developers to come up with concepts and ideas for the space.

The city will hold meetings to gather public input as well.

"There will be a few chances for community engagement. There will be some community meetings this year and into next year so those notifications will be going out soon," said Jeff Hirt with the city's planning department.