Person walking dog in Indiana finds newborn baby wrapped in plastic bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- Police are investigating after a baby was found in a plastic bag a short distance off a road in Indiana, according to authorities.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a person walking their dog in Seymour, Indiana, noticed a baby in a plastic bag alongside a fence about 20 yards off the roadway.

Police arrived to find the baby was still alive. Jackson County EMS took the baby to the Schneck Medical Center for treatment.

A preliminary examination determined the baby was healthy, according to WXIN. An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

There are Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Indiana. Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow individuals to surrender newborn babies safely.

When the box is opened, a 911 call goes out and an alarm is sounded. When the door shuts, the box is locked, and only fire and medical personnel can retrieve the child.

Colorado has similar locations.