Multiple metro-area agencies investigating carjackings involving teens as young as 14

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- At least four law enforcement agencies are investigating a potential string of violent carjackings involving teens as young as 14 years old.

Commerce City Police Commander Dennis Flynn said multiple teenagers have been arrested since Tuesday, ranging from 14-18 years old.

In every case, the teenagers allegedly stole cars at gunpoint.

One of the victims was Dominic Cardenas, who was waiting in his cousin's car outside a Commerce City Starbuds dispensary Tuesday afternoon.

"I was just listening to my music, and then out of nowhere, this guy just runs to the driver door," said Cardenas. "And he goes, 'Get out of the car before I shoot you'."

Cardenas tried to talk the teen down before getting out and giving up.

"He said it one more time, and then he put the gun like right here to my head, and he goes, 'Get out of the car,'" Cardenas said.

The teenager, described by Cardenas as a young Hispanic male wearing a blue scarf as a mask, left with the car.

Police have still not recovered the 2007 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plates UOO-009.

Dominic's mother Rochelle said it's the family's only car.

"We're really struggling right now, so I can't afford to buy a car, so I don't even know what we're going to do," she said.

Rochelle is hoping to get the car back but says she's simply glad her son is OK.

"I'm just glad my son's alive," she said. "But what's wrong with these people? How were they raised to even think like that?"

Flynn said at least six juveniles have been arrested in Commerce City since Tuesday. The arrests were related to carjackings out of Denver, Thornton, Adams County and Commerce City.

The most recent arrest happened Thursday morning after a reported carjacking in Thornton.

According to Thornton police, two armed teenagers threatened a woman outside an apartment complex at 9700 Welby Rd. before stealing her 2012 Honda Civic.

Three teens were arrested later Thursday morning in Commerce City. They are 16, 15 and 14 years old, according to Thornton police.

There is surveillance video of at least one of the carjackings, according to police. That video has not been released.

A GoFundMe has been started for Rochelle and her family.