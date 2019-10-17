Man shot in his home by Aurora officer shares his story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The man who was shot in his home by an Aurora officer on Oct. 10 says the incident will affect him for the rest of his life.

Just before midnight on Oct. 10, Aurora police officers tried to approach Andrew Huff about an alleged assault that occurred at his home on South Bahama Street.

Huff says he was on edge after a fight with a former roommate who was kicked out of the home earlier that day. Huff says he was receiving threats all afternoon.

“I was expecting someone come back for retaliation,” Huff said.

An arrest affidavit says officers saw Huff outside his home, but when they tried to approach him, he darted back inside.

Huff says they did not identify themselves as law enforcement officers.

“Someone in all black walked across the street. At the end of the street, they stopped halfway,” Huff said. “They starred at me, I looked at them. And then he went to the other side of the street, met up with four other dark figures. So I grabbed a shotgun, came downstairs and I went to look out the window to see if they’re here. And I look out the window -- just someone jumps over here and starts shooting.”

A snapshot of body camera footage provided by Aurora police appears to show Huff holding his gun inside the home.

In the affidavit, one officer says she waved at Huff and was certain he recognized her as a police officer. The affidavit also mentions an officer knocking at the door, but Huff says he doesn’t remember anyone waving or knocking.

“It’s legal for me to have a gun in my house to protect my family,” Huff said. “I have a 3-year-old, I have my wife in there. I see a group of people trying to sneak up to break into my house or whatever, of course I grab my shotgun.”

Huff has several injuries -- including a severed rectum -- and will possibly have to wear a colostomy bag for as long as one year.

“It’s the worse pain I’ve ever had in my life,” Huff said. “This is going to affect me for the rest of my life. How am I going to pay my bills right now?”

Huff says his daughter witnessed the shooting.

“It was horrible,” Huff said. “My 3-year-old daughter was watching me bleed out on the floor, thought she was watching her dad die. She’s still traumatized from that.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers requested all body camera footage related to the shooting.

Aurora police said in a statement:

“We recognize trust in our community hinges on accurate transparency in all critical incidents, especially in officer-involved-shootings. Senate Bill 15-219 is designed to not only provide a thorough investigation, but also transparency. We will release the body worn camera footage when we can do so in a manner that does not impede any future court proceedings.”