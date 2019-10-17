× Live Blog: Countdown to the Broncos Thursday Night battle with the Chiefs

DENVER– The Denver Broncos will battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday Night. The game will be televised on FOX31.

You may have seen the Broncos Head Coach– Vic Fangio– wearing a grey sweatshirt. He actually wears it all the time.

Gameday Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Dry, partly cloudy with a cold front arriving late, causing temperatures to cool quickly late in the game. Temperatures start at 70 degrees, then fall into the 60s and eventually the 50s.

Tickets

There are still some tickets available at Ticketmaster for the game. Ticket prices ranged from $90 and up on Wednesday morning.

Here are some ticket tips from the Broncos:

Download the latest version of the Broncos365 App (enable automatic updates)

Add tickets and parking permits to a mobile wallet before heading to the stadium

If tickets are obtained via transfer, make sure tickets are accepted before arriving to the stadium (rotating barcodes prevent screenshot transfers)

If using a mobile browser, login to view your tickets and familiarize yourself with the process before walking up to stadium gates

The Broncos deploy three mobile ticket assistance tents outside of Gates 2, 7 and 10 and have two dedicated mobile ticket representatives located inside each gate to assist with questions at each general admission gate.

Parking & Transportation

Lots will open at 2 p.m. prior to the Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Lot C will open at 12 p.m. Parking ranges from $15-$30.

See full parking information here.

National Anthem

The National Anthem will be performed by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. It will be capped by a flyover from the 104th Fighter Squadron.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. The Broncos suggest that fans head to the gates at least 60 minutes before kickoff to be ready for the pregame entertainment that starts at 6 p.m.

