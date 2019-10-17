Live blog: Broncos take on Chiefs in AFC West battle on FOX31

DENVER — The Broncos take on their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night.

The game will air on FOX31.

It’s a critical game for the Broncos to get back in the AFC West race. At 2-4, they trail the Chiefs (4-2) by two games, but a win would make for a three-game winning streak heading into a 10-day break.

The Chiefs have lost two in a row after starting the season 4-0. Kansas City has beaten the Broncos seven straight times, including four in a row in Denver.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 63-54, but the Broncos have been in control with a 53-44 lead since the teams entered the NFL in 1970.

Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. with kickoff at 6:20 p.m. FOX31 will have full coverage after the game with news conferences and locker room interviews.

Follow all the action in the gameday live blog.

