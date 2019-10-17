× Elk Fire in Larimer County 40% contained; mandatory evacuations still in place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations for the Elk Fire near Red Feather Lakes remained in place on Thursday morning, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire, which started as a prescribed burn that grew out of control on Wednesday afternoon, was at 622 acres and 40% containment.

The prescribed burn was at 472 acres and the wildfire was at 150 acres.

Officials said there was little change in the fire overnight, but mandatory evacuations are still in place for the Glacier View Meadows subdivision gates 7 to 13 southeast of Red Feather Lakers.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for Gates 1 to 6 that are south of Larimer County Road 74E.

One shed has been damaged and about 50 homes remain threatened by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said 80 firefighters were on the ground on Thursday morning with 60 more en route. Air operations resumed at daylight.

Officials said there are no major road closures in the area.

The prescribed burn was part of the Elkhorn Creek Forest Health Initiative. Controlled burns have happened in the area before. It was scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Friday.