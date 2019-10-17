× DIA selects lead designer and general contractor for Great Hall renovations

DENVER– The head of Denver International Airport said Thursday that Stantec has been selected as the preferred lead design firm for the Great Hall Project.

Hensel Phelps was selected as the preferred general contractor for Phase I of the project.

The selection decisions will be considered by Denver City Council before becoming official. The approval process will begin by November 6 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, according to airport CEO Kim Day.

“Over the last several months, our transition teams have been working diligently to identify the best and most efficient way to proceed and to select key members of the new project team that will help us successfully deliver the Great Hall Project,” said Day.

“Both Stantec and Hensel Phelps were selected because of their commitment to these values while also bringing thoughtful proposals with creative cost-savings ideas to the table. We are pushing ahead so we can get back to work on the Great Hall project with our new partners.” added Day.

If approved by city council, Stantec will complete the design for the remainder of the project. Hensel Phelps will be the construction manager/general contractor for Phase I, according to Day.

The work on Phase I will include construction of airline ticketing pods in the center of the Terminal on Level 6.

The former renovation, Great Hall Partners, has until Nov. 12, 2019 to vacate the property.

Day says DEN is committed to keeping the design and construction cost of the Great Hall Project at the original $770 million including contingency. The total cost for Phase I has not yet been determined but is expected to be finalized in early 2020.