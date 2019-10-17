Broncos Walk undergoes safety, security improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Broncos, RTD, CDOT and the city of Denver teamed up to make changes to Broncos Walk to improve safety and security for fans headed to Empower Field at Mile High.

An estimated 20,000 fans utilize Broncos Walk every game day on their way to and from the stadium. The stadium's management team said they were first made aware of problems fans were encountering along the walkway via fan surveys.

"Through that survey we heard from the fans that they have almost been hit by a bicycle or almost had their leg run over by a pedicab so we want to make sure they felt safe walking to and from the building," said Scott Bliek, Assistant General Manager of Stadium Management Company.

In response, Bliek said pedestrians are only allowed on Broncos Walk. The walkway has also been repaved and new LED lights have been installed to improve visibility, safety and security in the area.

Bliek said his team has received positive feedback on the changes from fans.