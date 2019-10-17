× Body found inside suitcase in Pueblo dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. — A body was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo dumpster, police said Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Ln. on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.

“Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase,” PPD said.

When detectives arrived, they found a human body inside the suitcase.

The person’s identity is unknown, police said.

PPD says it is actively following leads in the case.

No information about a suspect was released.