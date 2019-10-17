Abnormally warm at 80 degrees before wind and mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Red Flag Warnings blanket Colorado Thursday causing high wildfire danger. Gusty winds, dry conditions and abnormally warm temperatures are likely.

Highs will reach 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with partly cloudy skies.

The mountains turn gusty Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

It will be dry and partly cloudy with a cold front arriving late in the Broncos game, causing temperatures to cool quickly late.

Temperatures start at 70 degrees, then fall into the 60s and eventually the 50s.

Friday looks partly cloudy across the Front Range with cooler highs in the 60s. There will be a 20% chance of afternoon rain or a thunderstorm.

Snow and wind are likely in the mountains. Snow accumulation of around 1 inch on the high peaks and ski areas. Winds will gust 25-60 miles per hour.

Saturday looks dry. Highs will be in the 60s.

A larger cold front and batch of snow and wind hits the mountains late Saturday into Sunday and continues into Monday. 4-12 inches of total snow accumulation are possible.

Mountain wind gusts will howl at 30-80 miles per hour. Front Range gusts will be 25-50 miles per hour.

Front Range highs cool to 50 degrees both Sunday and Monday with a 10-20% chances of rain/snow showers.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are adverse, we send out the Weather Beast.