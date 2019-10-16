Woman wounded in Boulder shooting; suspect in custody

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder Police Department said.

The shooting happened at Black Lab Sports (3550 Frontier Ave.) about 2:25 p.m., police said.

A 36-year-old woman was shot by a man in his mid-40s who had a handgun.

The woman was taken to Boulder Community Health with nonlife-threatening injuries. The man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Police said the man and woman knew each other. There were no other victims and there is no threat to the public, police said.