Woman wounded in Boulder shooting; suspect in custody

Posted 3:28 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, October 16, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, the Boulder Police Department said.

The shooting happened at Black Lab Sports (3550 Frontier Ave.) about 2:25 p.m., police said.

A 36-year-old woman was shot by a man in his mid-40s who had a handgun.

The woman was taken to Boulder Community Health with nonlife-threatening injuries. The man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Police said the man and woman knew each other. There were no other victims and there is no threat to the public, police said.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 40.022553 by -105.248273.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.