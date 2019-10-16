Westbound and Down Wins Big at the Great American Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier in October, Westbound and Down Brewing Co. was awarded two silver medals and the Midsize Brewpub of the Year recognition at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition, the 33rd edition of the world’s largest commercial beer competition.

Westbound and Down Brewing Co. was recognized in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category for its Double Barrel Louie, a Barrel-Aged 11.5% ABV English Barleywine named after a rescue dog in Head Beer Drinker Jake Garder’s family, that was aged in Port-finished rye barrels and finished in Breckenridge Bourbon Barrels on whiskey-soaked peaches.

Westbound and Down Brewing Co. was also recognized in the Imperial India Pale Ale category for 9.3% ABV Westbound Double IPA, a Double IPA with ludicrous amounts of Galaxy, Mosaic, Enigma and Cryo Mosaic hops that pack big aromas of tangerine, blueberries, and papaya.. Westbound Double IPA is balanced with a sweet biscuit malt profile, with a clean dry finish.