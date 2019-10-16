Temps heat back up before 2 cold fronts hit this weekend with mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures warm back up Wednesday by 15 or more degrees to 75 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high is 65 degrees.

There will be lots of sunshine today.

The mountains can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wildfire danger goes up on Thursday. Wind speeds increase and temperatures reach 80 degrees across the Front Range. Temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Broncos Game Forecast: Dry, partly cloudy with a cold front arriving late, causing temperatures to cool quickly late in the game. Temperatures start at 70 degrees, then fall into the 60s and eventually the 50s.

Two cold fronts are lined-up. The first arrives Thursday night and delivers wind and snow to the mountains on Friday. Generally one inch of accumulation on the high peaks.

The second cold front arrives early Sunday with even stronger wind and heavier snow for the Mountains. There will be four to 10 inches of accumulation. Winds will gust up to 75 miles per hour above treeline.

What are the chances of precipitation for the Front Range? Small. 10% on Friday, 20% Sunday and 10% Monday. The mountains will capture most of the precipitation.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.