Talks planned between striking teachers, Park County School District RE-2

Posted 10:24 am, October 16, 2019, by

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Talks are planned between striking teachers and school officials in Park County.

The South Park Education Association says the superintendent of the Park County School District RE-2, Joe Torrez, and a school board member are expected to meet with the union’s bargaining team members about midday Wednesday.

Teachers went on strike Monday over wages and other issues.

District officials have offered a $2,000 raise. Teachers want a $6,000 across the board pay raise to help keep current teachers and attract new ones.

It is the third teacher strike in Colorado in the past 18 months.

