Suspect in custody for attack on security officer at Aurora King Soopers

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been in arrested in connection to an attack on a security officer at a King Soopers store that was captured on surveillance video, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

Police did not release the name or age of the suspect or where he was found, saying they are considering multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder.

But employees of a business recognized the suspect after police released new photos on Wednesday morning.

The employees called in the tip and the man was arrested at an unknown location. Police said the man had clothing with him that matched what was worn during the attack.

The security officer was attacked by a man who was shoplifting at the store at 15250 E. Mississippi Ave. late in the evening of Oct. 6, police said.

When the security officer tried to stop the man, he was attacked outside the main doors of the store, police said. The security officer was left unconscious by the attack.

The incident was captured by surveillance video.

A good Samaritan tried to stop the attack, police said. The security officer is recovering at home from severe injuries, police said.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Half of the reward was offered by King Soopers.