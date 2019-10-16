Pumpkin Nights Returns to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Nights is bringing even more magic back to Denver with new interactive Halloween experiences and festival activities unlike anything else. Plan your own adventure at the Adams County Fairgrounds and Regional Park Complex and get transported into the enchanted world of Pumpkin Nights with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and seven Pumpkin Lands created with more than 3,000 artistically hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. The outdoor, magical Halloween experience will be rolling into town for 17 days—opening on Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Each Pumpkin Land has a festive spirit and a land guardian that will guide “Heroes” or guests through a magical quest of enchanting lands as they discover and preserve the spirit of Halloween. Heroes will start their journey by walking through the Pumpkin Passage, a pumpkin tunnel with 600 hand carved jack-o-lanterns before embarking on their quest to discover seven immersive Pumpkin Lands. Heroes won’t be able to miss “Jack-O-Lynn, a 9-foot-tall pumpkin, where they can get an iconic photo opp.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time; the event is closed on Halloween. Kids three and under are free, littles (4-12) are $16, seniors (60+) are $18, and general admission is $20. Family Packs (two general admission and two littles tickets) are available for $65. Weekday Night Owl Specials are available Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to close. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.PumpkinNights.com.