Prescribed burn in Larimer County grows out of control, mandatory evacuations ordered

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A prescribed burn in Larimer County has grown out of control, leading to mandatory evacuation orders.

The fire is burning in near the Glacier View Meadows community southeast of Red Feather Lakes.

The mandatory evacuation orders are for the areas of Deep Cut Road and Elkhorn House Road in Glacier View.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said people in the evacuation area should leave as soon as possible.

“Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business,” the sheriff’s office said.

An evacuation center is being established at the Livermore Community Center on County Road 74E.

For updates from authorities, text LCEVAC to 888777.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.