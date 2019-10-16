National Real School Food Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ann Foundation, a trail-blazing nonprofit that is dedicated to healthier school food, recently announced that 12 chefs across the U.S. are helping bring awareness to the need for school food reform through the Real School Food Challenge: National Restaurant Edition this October.

The Real School Food Challenge enlists the support of healthy food advocates to show it is possible to create delicious, nutritious food that is scalable for school kitchens.



CAF invited chefs around the country to create meals that follow USDA healthy meal guidelines and have a food cost around $1.25, the average budget for a school lunch in the U.S. As part of this first-ever national Challenge, all of the participating chefs will serve their recipes on their restaurant menu throughout the month of October, with a portion of proceeds donated to CAF. Corporate sponsors RATIONAL USA, Sprouts Farmers Market, Organic Valley, Tundra Restaurant Supply, Sterling Rice Group and Elevation Foodservice Reps will match the proceeds from each restaurant to help maximize the impact of the Challenge.

As part of the first-ever national Challenge, all of the participating chefs will serve their recipes on their restaurant menu throughout the month of October, with a portion of the proceeds donated to CAF.

Some of the Colorado Chefs include: