More than 17,000 inaccurate ballots sent to Aurora voters in Adams County

AURORA, Colo. — Voters in Aurora who live in Adams County might have been sent an inaccurate ballot for the upcoming election.

The Adams County clerk and recorder said 17,400 ballots were sent to voters with the wrong information centering on the city council race.

“In this particular case, this is entirely on us,” Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum said. “We made a mistake and I own it. Voters should be confident in our election process.”

The inaccurate ballots were sent with less than three weeks until they have to be returned for the Nov. 5 election.

Instead of asking voters to select two at-large city council candidates, the ballot only instructs them to select one.

Zygielbaum said it was a clerical error and that two at-large candidates should be chosen from among Curtis Gardner, Angela Lawson, Martha Lugo, Thomas Mayes, Johnny Watson and Leanne Denise Wheeler.

“Instantly, you would like to say I hope it was an honest mistake, but in your gut, your gut you often say, ‘Well, was it done deliberately? Was it done on purpose? Is it just another act of voter suppression, voter obstruction?'” Lugo said.

Last year, more than 60,000 ballots went missing in Adams County last year.

The Colorado Secretary of State Office said it has a high level of confidence there still be integrity in the election.

On Friday, new ballots will be mailed to Aurora voters who live in Adams County.

If ballots have been returned, voters should treat the new ballots as one that is a replacement. The second one should be filled out and returned. That will be on the only one counted.