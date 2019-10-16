× Meetings between Park County School District RE-2, teachers union set to resume

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Meetings between Park County School District RE-2 and the union representing striking teachers are set to resume Wednesday afternoon.

The union — the South Park Education Association — said the district canceled a Wednesday morning meeting.

However, according to the school district, there will be meetings between the district and the SPEA Wednesday afternoon. A third-party federal mediator will be present.

“The District is hopeful that the conversation may lead to progress that could result in finalizing the New Professional Agreement and an end to the strike,” the district said in a statement.

If the agreement is finalized and ratified by the SPEA, it can be approved by the school board on Thursday. The district says if that is the case, it could meet with the union again as early as Friday to “hold conversations that would build an understanding of the District’s budget and financial projections, as well as develop a common language around understanding school finance.”

Classes have been canceled since Monday, when the strike began.

Among teachers’ main demands is a $6,000 pay increase. The district has offered a $2,000 raise.