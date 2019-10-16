Making Mornings Easier for Kids with ADHD

The school year is well underway, and that first burst of energy may be dwindling. Now, it’s harder to get the shoes on, lunches packed, and backpacks filled with completed homework. For kids with ADHD, difficulties with those important daily tasks are compounded.
Dr. Daniel Hettleman has more than 30 years experience counselling parents and kids and this morning he shared some tips to make morning routines go a little bit better:
- This may be counter intuitive, but try to take my word for it. Accept your child where he or she is at. Start reducing your criticisms and lectures.
- Set short, reasonable, and positively stated goals that would lead to incrementable, achievable gains by the child.
- Let them know exactly what will happen when they succeed in meeting the goals, and exactly what will happen when they do not meet the goals.
- Implement these reinforcers consistently so the world becomes more predictable for these children. Help them see how their actions make a difference.
- Use the tools that are available, reward systems, magnet charts, a Goally