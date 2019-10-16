Kansas City-based Chiefs fan drives 24 dogs to Denver in hopes of finding them forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Kansas City-based Chiefs fan drove to Denver to give 24 dogs in need of adoption a better chance of finding forever homes.

Kevin Wright is a volunteer with Hope for Paws Colorado, an organization that helps transport rescued animals to adoptive homes.

Wright brought 24 dogs from several states to the Denver area ahead of Thursday night's rivalry game.

At a Petco in Aurora on Wednesday the dogs were greeted by a number of local rescue groups.

“I just didn’t know,” said Wright. “There were this many abandoned and forgotten dogs. What better place to live than Colorado?”

Adoption inquiries should be directed to: Julie@HopeForPawsColorado.com