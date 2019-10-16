× Denver medical examiner identifies woman killed in August Lowry shooting

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting in the Lowry neighborhood in August.

On Wednesday, the office said Shaina Castillo, 22, died of a shotgun wound.

The shooting took place Aug. 12 in the 8000 block of East 12th Avenue.

The address is home to the Advenir at Lowry apartment complex.

Sean Landrock, 25, was taken into custody the evening of the shooting on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting is believed to be domestic-violence related.