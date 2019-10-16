× Denver medical examiner identifies victim in Barnum West shooting

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting in the Barnum West neighborhood on Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Xavier Street.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Mark Berman, 59, was taken by ambulance to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Alberto Calcurian, 41, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in connection to the homicide, according to the Denver Police Department.