CSP: Brighton 16-year-old dies after falling from hood of moving pickup

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after falling from the hood of a moving pickup in Adams County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the incident occurred at East 144th Avenue and Harvest Road. The intersection is in an unincorporated portion of Adams County.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a Ram 1500 and two 16-year-old boys — both from Brighton — were hanging onto the hood. A third 16-year-old boy was inside the truck.

CSP could not yet say whether the two boys on the hood were sitting or standing.

At one point, both boys fell off of the truck. One of them, Tyler Daniel Spletzer, was run over. He died at the hospital.

The other boy who fell from the hood had minor injuries.

Neither the driver nor the boy inside the truck were injured.

Charges have not been filed in the case. However, CSP said the incident remains under investigation and charges will likely be filed in the future.

Spletzer’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

In June, a 16-year-old boy died in a car surfing accident in nearby Commerce City.