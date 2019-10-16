Craig city councilor arrested, faces sex-related felony charges

CRAIG, Colo. — Colorado deputies have arrested a city councilor on multiple sex-related felonies after authorities posed as an underage girl during an undercover sting operation.

Craig Daily Press reported Tuesday that Craig City Councilman Brian MacKenzie was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt.

Authorities say police established contact with MacKenzie Oct. 10 before he began talking inappropriately and scheduling a meet up.

MacKenzie says he is innocent stating he was not going to have sex with her.

Authorities say MacKenzie was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Oct. 11 and posted a bond to secure his release Oct. 13.

A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Craig City Attorney Sherman Romney and City Manager Peter Brixius declined to comment.

