× Blake Shelton brings ‘Friends and Heroes 2020’ tour to the Pepsi Center in March

DENVER– Country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour to the Pepsi Center on March 14.

Lauren Alaina will join Shelton on tour, and there will be appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” said Shelton.

Tickets will go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m. at blakeshelton.com.