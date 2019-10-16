Alarming video shows woman using kids to steal from Denver liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Denver police are searching for a woman accused of stealing money from a liquor store on East Alameda.

The manager of Alameda Liquor Mart says he was suspicious from the start when a women came into the store with two young kids.

"She walks in with a kid and basically scouts everything that's going on in the store" shared the liquor store manager.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX31 shows the woman behind the counter, getting into the money box. Another piece of video shows the woman rummaging through an office in the store with a child.

The manager says the woman got away with more than $2,000.

The manager of Express Mini Market, in the same strip mall as Alameda Liquor Mart, says the woman came in with two young children and used them to get away with several items from the store.

"She grabbed some lotion and some body wash. She left really fast. And in between I tried to ask her "do you need help with something" but she said she was okay and she didn't need help. And I followed her and she went to the liquor store." shared the manager of Express Mini Market.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.