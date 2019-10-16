80-degrees Thursday may be Denver’s last of the year

DENVER — The city feels warmth Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a weekend cooldown with chances of thunderstorms, rain, and snow.

Wednesday evening remains mostly calm. With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will cool from the day’s high in the upper 70s into the 40s through the evening. Ultimately, lows in the morning will be in the middle 30s, a chill for the Thursday morning bus stops, and commute.

You won’t need that sweatshirt for most of Thursday as that morning chill quickly warms to 80° by the afternoon, and perhaps the last 80° day of the year.

On average, the last 80° day of the year is October 11th.

Denver has recorded record highs in the 80s at the end of October and three times in November. With that said, it is possible we see a spike in temperatures over the next month or so for an 80° day, but historically it sure is hard to come by beyond this point.

There’s a cooldown arriving Thursday night lasting several days.

This weather change may first be noticed during Thursday night’s Broncos game in that the wind may become variable and start to increase. That will mark the arrival of cooler temperatures.

The impact will be to have highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday – normal for the time of year.

There may be isolated thunderstorms Friday into Friday evening as the colder air establishes itself; the fire danger may be quite dangerous as a result.

A second push of cooler air arrives by Sunday, which will keep Sunday and Monday in the 50s.

Those two days will also be the city’s highest chance for rain and snow. Data shows little accumulation at this point, albeit the impact is to be determined for travelers as even minor amounts may lead to ice and an impacted drive.

We are likely to feel a warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the 60s to 70s, but another push of colder air arrives after that and will stay with the area through Halloween.

Beyond the cool down coming for the weekend, another arrives later next week. That one will keep temperatures cooler than average for the last week of October: pic.twitter.com/7bHA5x2AuN — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 16, 2019

