Fire destroys 4 structures in small south-central Colorado town; no injuries reported

MOFFAT, Colo. — At least four structures were destroyed by a fire in a small Colorado town on Tuesday afternoon, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. in Moffat, a town on Highway 17 northwest of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and about 45 miles south of Salida.

Several agencies responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The fire has been contained, but is smoldering. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.