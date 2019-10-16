Fire destroys 4 structures in small south-central Colorado town; no injuries reported

Posted 10:49 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, October 16, 2019

MOFFAT, Colo. — At least four structures were destroyed by a fire in a small Colorado town on Tuesday afternoon, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. in Moffat, a town on Highway 17 northwest of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and about 45 miles south of Salida.

Several agencies responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The fire has been contained, but is smoldering. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 37.998888 by -105.910016.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.