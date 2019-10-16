× 16-story apartment complex proposed for Golden Triangle lot

DENVER — Add another massive apartment complex to the list of those planned for the Golden Triangle.

Dallas-based Mill Creek Residential, known for its Modera-branded apartment complexes, submitted a site-development plan to the city this week, proposing a 16-story complex with approximately 420 units at the southwest corner of 11th Avenue and Bannock Street.

The 1.63-acre parcel, technically 1025 Bannock St., is home to the Rocky Mountain Public Media building — the organization is preparing to move to Arapahoe Square — and a large parking lot to the south. A second garage-like structure is also on the parcel, set back from the street.

The proposed project, dubbed Modera Golden Triangle, would include about 8,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 538 parking spaces on floors one through four. Units would begin on floor five, according to the plans, which were drawn up by Davis Partnership Architects.

It’s the latest large residential complex in the works for the Golden Triangle. Lennar Multifamily Communities plans to build two residential towers just to the south on sites it owns in the 900 block of Acoma and Bannock streets. The company is also under contract to purchase the Evans School at 1115 Acoma St., with plans to build on the expansive parking lots that surround the 115-year-old structure.

